Sonya Hussyn channels her inner Barbie in latest clicks

Tis the season of Barbiecore and our very own diva Sonya Hussyn didn’t miss a chance to channel her inner Barbie in the viral pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning, Sonya Hussyn treated her 3 million followers with a bunch of her latest clicks, as she lived some Barbie doll moments in a whimsical background.

“Not your Barbie girl, I’m livin’ in my own world,” she wrote in the caption of the seven-picture gallery with some magical emojis.

The style icon served some major doll vibes in her basic yet chic fit, a pair of denim, a white tee and matching shoes. However, her fun makeup and hair look with a typical pink-hued scarf around the bun absolutely stole the show.

The post was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments. Many of them even drew comparisons between Hussyn and Bollywood’s late star Sridevi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonya Hussyn is currently being seen as Noor in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.

The Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam’ fame) directorial, written by Maha Malik (Koi Chaand Rakh), airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

