Sonya Hussyn hints at falling in love again

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn hints that there is still a possibility for her to fall in love again after a bad experience in marriage.

Actor Sonya Hussyn, who said in an earlier interview that ‘one can only love a person in their life’ after her first marriage came to an end, has now dismissed that idea and shared that there is a possibility of her being in love again.

“This statement was given around six years ago. Today, I believe that yes, one can fall in love again, but I also think that the first experience is always special and cannot be replicated,” she said.

“Also, because I feel that life is beautiful and shouldn’t be wasted after one bad experience.”

During the outing, the actor also revealed that she does not have any celebrity crush at the moment, but her first crush was eminent singer Sajjad Ali.

For the unversed, Sonya Hussyn was previously married to fitness trainer and model Wasif Muhammad for a brief period in 2014. While they never shared the reason behind the split, it was reported that the two parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonya Hussyn was last seen in the main role of Noor in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.

