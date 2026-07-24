Sooryavanshi draws confidence from maiden half-century

Harare continues to be a happy hunting ground for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but India’s batting sensation is not taking success for granted after producing another match-winning knock at ​the venue in the first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe.

The 15-year-old, fast-tracked into ‌international cricket after he dazzled in the Indian Premier League, smashed 50 off 19 balls as India chased down a target of 126 with 40 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in ​the three-match series.

Earlier this year, the opener hammered 175 off 80 balls in ​the Under-19 World Cup final against England at the same Harare ⁠Sports Club ground, securing a comprehensive Indian victory.

“I love the vibe here,” the soft-spoken ​Sooryavanshi told BCCI.tv of the venue, which will host all three matches of the series.

“There ​are certain grounds where you love to score runs, and that’s maybe the case here, but I’m certainly not taking anything for granted.

“I’m just trying to give my best, regardless of venue, and contribute ​to the team and do well.”

Sooryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to represent India last month, ​but struggled in the three T20 matches he played in England.

The left-handed batter said his maiden half-century ‌had ⁠given him hope that he had turned a corner.

“If you can play this kind of innings at the starting phase of your career, it gives you the confidence to do well in the next match. I felt I was in my zone, and I ​just backed my strength,” ​he said.

Teammate Mayank Yadav ⁠also had a satisfying outing as the fast bowler returned from a lengthy injury layoff.

Mayank played his first three T20 Internationals in ​2024 before a string of injuries sidelined the 24-year-old.

He claimed 2-18 ​in a ⁠tidy four-over spell to help restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 125-7.

“It was very difficult (to stay motivated),” player of the match Mayank told reporters.

“I was just 22-23 and I had to ⁠suffer so ​much at a young age. At the same ​time, the motivation to play for the country was always there. So I wanted to make a comeback and ​perform as I did before.”