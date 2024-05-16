Sophie Turner breaks silence on her divorce with Joe Jonas

Months after parting ways with singer Joe Jonas, Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner has finally spoken about her divorce from her ex-husband.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Months after walking out of her four-year marriage with singer Joe Jonas, whom she dated for years before tying the knot, Sophie Turner spoke about their messy split for the first time and recalled the period as the ‘worst few days’ of her life.

In a new cover interview for an international magazine, Turner remembered the time saying, “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”

“And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them,” added the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

Further, the actor spoke about struggling with the ‘mom guilt’ around the time, as she was in the UK, filming for her next project, while her kids would stay back with Jonas in the US. “I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan,” she said.

“And all these articles started coming out…,” Turner added, hinting at the media reports, which surfaced following their divorce filing and suggested that Jonas took the step due to the excessive partying habits of his ex-wife.

Recalling the pictures of her night out with the co-stars, which further fueled the rumours and media speculations, Turner added, “I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mom and you’ve never been a partier.’ A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in.”

Read More: Sophie Turner ‘cried’ after first meeting with Justin Bieber; Here’s why!

“It was shocking. I’m still in shock,” she concluded, acknowledging the unwavering support she received from her friend and her former husband’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the tough time.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner, 28, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce in September last year, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media. The former couple shares two daughters together, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 1.