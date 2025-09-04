Lara Croft live-action series finally finds its hero in Sophie Turner

Amazon’s Tomb Raider live-action series has officially confirmed Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as the new Lara Croft.

The long-awaited project, based on the iconic video game franchise, has been in development at Amazon MGM since 2023 and will now move into production in January 2026.

According to Variety, Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, will step into the shoes of Lara Croft, bringing the legendary adventurer to life for a new generation.

Turner has also played Jean Grey in the X-Men films and recently appeared in the British crime drama Joan. Her casting marks a major step forward for the series, which is being described as a globe-trotting adventure.

The new series will be created, written, and executive-produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Chad Hodge also joining as executive producer and co-showrunner.

Jonathan van Tulleken will direct. Amazon MGM first teased the scale of the project in 2024, promising an epic vision for Lara Croft’s story.

Sophie Turner’s casting as Lara Croft ensures the heroine’s legacy continues on screen after years of speculation about who would take on the role.

Fans of Sophie Turner are already celebrating her as the perfect choice, while the production team prepares for filming early next year.

With Sophie Turner confirmed, anticipation for the Tomb Raider series has intensified, as the actress prepares to bring Lara Croft’s daring adventures to Amazon Prime Video.

