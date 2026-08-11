Sophie Turner reveals how public reaction impacts her hair color

Sophie Turner reflected on the hairstyle changes she has had over the years.

In the latest interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Turner noted that she doesn’t feel attached to any specific color anymore. She continued with her statement and noted, “I’ve been dyeing my hair since I was 13, when I had to go red for Game of Thrones, so I don’t really identify with any hair colour these days, although it’s interesting to see how the world reacts”.

She also revealed that blonde hair tends to get the most positive reaction from the public. “Blonde gets the most positive reaction,” she shared. “Red gets less of a reaction, but when there is a reaction it’s pretty over the top. And with brunette you’re a bit camouflaged, which I’m really enjoying. I get recognised less, which is great.”

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Turner is currently dyeing her hair brunette again for her upcoming role as Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider series.

She played Sansa Stark for nearly a decade, starting when she was 14 years old during the show’s first season in 2010, and continued in the role until the series ended in 2019.

The Game of Thrones actress first dyed her natural blonde hair red in 2009 at the age of 13. Since then, she’s experimented with many different hair colours for various roles and public appearances, including platinum blonde and dark brunette.