Sophie Turner recalls ‘worst’ moment from ‘The Dreadful’ shoot

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner revealed the ‘worst’ moment from the shoot of her upcoming film ‘The Dreadful’, with co-star Kit Harington.

Sophie Turner, who reunites with her ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star Kit Harington in the upcoming Gothic horror film, only to play a lover to her on-screen brother, recalled the absolute ‘vile’ moment when the two had to shoot intimate scenes on the sets of ‘The Dreadful’.

While sitting across from Seth Meyers on his Late Night Show recently, Turner recalled her conversation with Harington, saying, “I sent the script to Kit. He sent me a message back, going, like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to. This is going to be really f–king weird, Soph.’”

However, she didn’t realise the ‘weird’ part until she went through the script again herself.

“I was reading it, and I’m like, ‘Kiss, kiss, s-x, kiss, s-x,’” Turner, who played sibling to Harington in HBO’s hit series, exclaimed. “And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’” “Then we get on set,” she continued. “It’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile.” “It was the worst—another really bad moment in my career,” Turner described, adding that it was worse than being covered in real-life rats and cockroaches.

Notably, Turner also serves as producer on ‘The Dreadful’, written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Natasha Kermani.

Also Read: Sophie Turner caused A-list couple to break off their engagement