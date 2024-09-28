Sophie Turner’s ‘Game of Thrones’ comeback hinges on one thing

Actress Sophie Turner, best known for portraying Sansa Stark in the popular series Game of Thrones, has expressed her enthusiasm for the prospect of returning to the show.

However, she has a condition: she would only consider returning if the original cast and crew were involved. In a recent interview with Variety, Turner discussed the possibility of reprising her iconic role.

“I might. But it would have to involve the same cast and crew, or else I wouldn’t be interested,” Turner stated. She mentioned that this scenario would essentially be a continuation into Season 9, which she believes is unlikely. Despite this, Turner remains curious about her character’s future.

Sophie Turner said she loved playing Sansa and often wonders what she would be doing now. What would she be doing? Where would she be five years later? Would she still be queen in the North? Would Sansa Stark be a good ruler? Would there be some other dreadful war that’s happened? “I’d love to see it,” she mused.

Read More: Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms drops first look

Sophie Turner, who will also appear in Joan’s upcoming series, discussed her emotional connection to her new role. Reflecting on the time of her divorce from Joe Jonas, she mentioned how the character of Joan resonated with her. Joan was coming to an end around that time, and so Sophie Turner had shot all of my scenes with Mia by that point, she said.

She said she is a mother of two so she found herself deeply connected to the character’s maternal instincts. When she started shooting, Sophie Turner was a new mother to her second child, so “there was already kind of that fighting-for-my-kids in me.” And it did feel like an interesting time with that subject matter,” she explained.

Turner emphasized the depths a mother would go to for her children, drawing parallels between her own experiences and those of her character. It still was at the forefront of her mind. She meant that people do anything for their children, especially mothers who would die for their children, and so she understood Joan, she added.

As fans eagerly wait for potential developments in the Game of Thrones universe, Turner’s reflections provide insight into the emotional depth she brings to her roles, both past and present.