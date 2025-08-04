Soulja Boy arrested on charge of weapon possession during traffic stop

American rapper Soulja Boy has been arrested on suspicion of weapon possession charges during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

As reported by foreign media, rapper-songwriter DeAndre Cortez Way, aka Soulja Boy, 35, was taken into arrest during the early hours of Sunday, following a traffic stop, on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the details shared by the police, the rapper was a passenger during a traffic stop around 2:35 a.m. and was arrested and booked into jail in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division around 6 in the morning.

No further details were immediately shared, nor did a rep for Soulja Boy comment on the matter.

Notably, the latest arrest added to the rising legal issues of the Chicago-based rapper, who rose to fame with his single ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ (2007), which went on to become No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even earned him a Grammy nomination in the best rap song category.