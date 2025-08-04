web analytics
Monday, August 4, 2025
Soulja Boy arrested on charge of weapon possession during traffic stop

American rapper Soulja Boy has been arrested on suspicion of weapon possession charges during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

As reported by foreign media, rapper-songwriter DeAndre Cortez Way, aka Soulja Boy, 35, was taken into arrest during the early hours of Sunday, following a traffic stop, on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the details shared by the police, the rapper was a passenger during a traffic stop around 2:35 a.m. and was arrested and booked into jail in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division around 6 in the morning.

No further details were immediately shared, nor did a rep for Soulja Boy comment on the matter.

Notably, the latest arrest added to the rising legal issues of the Chicago-based rapper, who rose to fame with his single ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ (2007), which went on to become No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even earned him a Grammy nomination in the best rap song category.

In April, the hip-hop artist was ordered to pay $4 million more in damages after being found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant.

