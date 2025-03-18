Sourav Ganguly to make his acting debut in Netflix’s ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’?

Streaming giant Netflix and makers of the hotly-anticipated ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ have dropped a new teaser for the thriller series, featuring former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, hinting at his acting debut.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

On Monday, Netflix unveiled a new teaser video of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, with the title, ‘Sourav Ganguly’s EPIC DEBUT as an Actor???”

“The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter,” read the caption with the two-minute-long video, which sees the legendary cricketer and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, showcase his acting chops, in the role of an ‘honest and aggressive’ police officer.

As he begins to shoot for his acting debut, Ganguly is tasked to unleash his aggressive side for the scene, when he revisits his infamous rivalry with Australian cricketer Greg Chappell, who was assigned as the Indian national team’s coach from 2005 to 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

However, when asked to summarize his multiple action scenes, including thrashing criminals, within 8 seconds, Ganguly seemingly gave up his desire to act and agreed to take up the promotional duties for ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ instead.

Also Read: Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao to essay Sourav Ganguly in biopic

Notably, Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming thriller series, co-directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, stars Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee, along with Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das.

The thrilling story of crime, corruption, and law enforcement, set in Kolkata in the 2000s, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ will start streaming on Netflix on March 20.