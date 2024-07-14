‘I appointed Rohit as captain’: Sourav Ganguly reminds critics

Ex-BCCI President and India skipper Sourav Ganguly took a dig at critics after India’s T20 World Cup triumph under Rohit Sharma captaincy.

The Prince Of Kolkata, Ganguly observed how people have stopped abusing him after Rohit Sharma won the T20 World Cup for India as captain.

After the group-stage exit from T20 World Cup 2021, Ganguly reportedly backed Rohit as captain to replace Virat Kohli.

Before the tournament, Kohli said he would step down as the T20I skipper, but claimed in an explosive press conference that he was unwillingly removed as captain of the ODI side and Rohit was given the captaincy of all three formats.

“When I handed Rohit Sharma the captaincy of the Indian team, everyone criticised me. Now that India has won the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, everyone has stopped abusing me for it. In fact, I think everyone has forgotten that it was I who appointed him as the captain of the Indian team.”

India on June 29 ended its 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

Following their victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the hefty reward which will be shared between around 25 people including coaches and support staff.