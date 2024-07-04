Kohli lauds Jasprit Bumrah for brining India back into T20 World Cup 2024

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli heaped praise on pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah for bringing the team back into the T20 World Cup 2024 with his exceptional bowling.

Speaking after the team’s victory parade at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, he said that Bumrah would turn the game around when other players would feel that the game was slipping from their hands.

“I am sure like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that – man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy, who brought us back in the tournament again, and again, and again. A huge shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah. We are lucky that he plays for us,” Virat Kohli said.

When told by the presenter that he is thinking of signing a petition to declare Jasprit Bumrah a national treasure, the star Indian batter was quick to reply, saying, “I will sign it right now.”

Bumrah took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and bowled an economy rate of just 4.17 during the T20 World Cup 2024. He became the first bowler to bag Player of the Tournament award across nine editions.

India on June 29 ended its 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

Following their victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the hefty reward which will be shared between around 25 people including coaches and support staff.