South Africa added two uncapped players to World Cup squad

South Africa named uncapped defenders Olwethu Makhanya and Bradley Cross in their final squad for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, while there is also a place for 36-year-old playmaker Themba ​Zwane.

There were few ‌surprises from coach Hugo Broos as he largely stuck with the players who earned a first appearance at the global finals for Bafana Bafana in 16 years.

South Africa face co-hosts Mexico in the tournament opener on June 11, before Group A clashes with ​Czech Republic in Atlanta (June 18) and South Korea in Monterrey (June ⁠24).

Centre-back Makhanya, 22, plays for Philadelphia Union ⁠in Major League Soccer, while Cross, 25, once in the academy at Newcastle United, is a left-back for ⁠local ‌Soweto side Kaizer Chiefs.

Both had not been involved in qualifying, but a desire to have more defensive optionsled to their selection. Regular left-back Aubrey Modiba has also been selected despite missing ⁠Sunday’s second leg of the CAF Champions League final for Mamelodi ​Sundowns with a hamstring injury.

Burnley striker ‌Lyle Foster will lead the line and Zwane’s experience and guile on the ball is ⁠seen by Broos ​as vital to the team, with 19 of the 26 players based in the South African league.

The World Cup is a swansong to coaching for their Belgian tactician Broos, 74, who has already said he will call time on ⁠his career after the finals.

The former defender quit international football ​as a player after the 1986 World Cup that was also hosted in Mexico, where he helped Belgium to fourth place.

“I know those players who had to dropout will be very disappointed tonight,” Broos said. “There were some ⁠very difficult decisions to be made. I hope I have chosen the right ones.”

South Africa have appeared in three previous World Cup finals having debuted in 1998. They qualified again in 2002 and hosted the tournament in 2010. They exited in the group stages on each occasion.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), ​Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu ⁠Makhanya (Philadelphia Union, USA), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele (both Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), ​Samukele Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, USA)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, ‌Jayden Adams (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, ​Portugal)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol, Cyprus)