Brits, Khaka star as South Africa reach ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final

Hosts South Africa beat England by six runs to qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final thanks to sublime performances by batter Tazmin Brits and pacer Ayabonga Khaka.

Tazmin Brits was named the Player of the Match for scoring a half-century and taking four catches.

Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with her four wickets.

South Africa, electing to bat, put on 164-4 with captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scoring half-centuries.

They put on a 96-run opening partnership before the captain got dismissed for 53 off 44 balls with five fours and a six to her name.

The opening batter kept the side going and put on a 54-run stand with veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (27 from 33) on the second wicket.

She went back to the dressing room after her 68-run knock which included six fours and two maximums.

England’s top spinner Sophie Ecclestone dismissed three South African batters.

Chasing 165 to win, England openers Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley provided a solid start with their 53-run stand.

Tazmin Brits provided the fireworks in the field. She took the catch of Sophia Dunkley (28) on the first delivery of the sixth over, bowled by pacer Shabnim Ismail. She took to a screamer to send Alice Capsey packing for nought two balls later.

Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt tried to steady the ship but there was no stopping the Proteas batter on the field. She took her third catch to dismiss Danni Wyatt (34) off Ayabonga Khaka’s bowling.

All-rounder Nat Sciver and captain Heather Knight took the side to 132 on the fourth wicket. The opening batter was at it again in the field with her fourth catch sending the former to the pavilion for 34-ball 40 off Nadine de Klerk’s bowling.

Ayabonga Khaka was all over England afterwards. She dismissed Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt in the 18th over to complete her four-wicket haul.

Shabnim Ismail hit the final nail in the coffin by knocking out Heather Knight’s leg stump for 40 in the final over.

South Africa will play their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final when they take on Australia on Sunday.

