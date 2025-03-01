England win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in CT 2025 clash

KARACHI: England won the toss and elected to bat first in their Champions Trophy 2025 game against South Africa at the National Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa Playing XI: Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood.

While England have been knocked out of the ongoing tournament, South Africa will look to win the game to secure the remaining semi-final spot from Group B.

South Africa, who sit on the second place in Group B, will qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final with any result apart from a heavy loss.

The game will also be Jos Buttler’s final outing as England captain in the ODI format, having resigned from the position a day earlier.

The side faced successive losses in their games against Australia and Afghanistan to crash out of the Champions Trophy 2025.