South Air launches flight operations across major Pakistani cities

KARACHI: Pakistan’s private airline South Air has commenced its flight operations, launching services to Karachi, Bahawalpur, Turbat, Islamabad, and Quetta.

The airline operated eight flights on its initial routes, marking the restoration of air connectivity to Bahawalpur and Turbat after a long gap.

South Air services between Karachi and Islamabad and Bahawalpur have been resumed, restoring Bahawalpur’s air link with other major cities after three years.

South Air also operated four flights from Karachi to Turbat and Quetta as part of its initial operations. The airline is using modern ATR aircraft for its flight services to ensure efficient and reliable domestic connectivity.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Flyadeal, commenced its flight operations to Pakistan.

According to a PAA spokesperson, the first Flyadeal flight, F3 166, arrived in Karachi from Saudi Arabia at 8:04 a.m, according to the PIA spokesperson.

Read more: South Air gets nod for flight operations in Pakistan

The aircraft was given a water salute upon arrival at Jinnah International Airport. It is important to note that in November 2024, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted Flyadeal permission to operate air services in Pakistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted Flyadeal approval for air operations in Pakistan upon its initial request.

The Flyadeal airline will operate flights from Riyadh to Karachi, with additional flights between Karachi, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

Sources from the airline suggest that this new airline will provide passengers with direct travel options, enhancing convenience for travelers between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.