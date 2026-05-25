KARACHI: Newly established airline South Air is set to begin its test flight operations today as part of efforts to promote tourism and improve regional connectivity across Pakistan.

According to sources, South Air’s inaugural test flight will depart from Karachi and travel to Gwadar and Quetta. The airline will operate ATR aircraft for its domestic flight services.

The airline had earlier secured a TPRI licence from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to support tourism-focused aviation operations.

Sources said South Air plans to operate flights connecting several cities, including Multan, Gwadar, Turbat, Quetta, Karachi, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The airline has also submitted an application to the Civil Aviation Authority for an RPT airline licence, sources added.

South Air is a next-generation domestic airline proudly rooted in Pakistan with a bold vision to make air travel accessible, efficient, and affordable for underserved communities across the country. While major carriers focus on larger cities, South Air is built to bridge the gap, linking smaller towns and regions with the national economic hubs.