South Carolina lawyer Murdaugh's murder conviction overturned
- By Reuters -
- May 14, 2026
South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder conviction of former lawyer Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, who was serving two consecutive life sentences for allegedly shooting his wife and 22-year-old son dead in June 2021.
The state’s supreme court ruled Murdaugh’s 2023 trial was marred by the “improper” influence of county clerk Becky Hill. The decision followed a February request by Murdaugh’s attorney for a new trial.
“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,” the five justices wrote in their unanimous decision.
In court filings, Murdaugh’s lawyers argued he deserved a new trial based on alleged jury tampering and prosecutorial errors during the investigation and trial.
Murdaugh is from an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston. His case drew nationwide interest given his political power and the nature of the violent crime involving his family members. He will remain in state prison, where he is serving a 27-year sentence for financial crimes.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office would seek to retry Murdaugh as soon as possible. “No one is above the law,” Wilson said in a statement.