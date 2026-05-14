South Carolina lawyer Murdaugh's murder conviction overturned

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder ​conviction of former lawyer Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, who was serving ‌two consecutive life sentences for allegedly shooting his wife and 22-year-old son dead in June 2021.

The state’s supreme court ruled Murdaugh’s ​2023 trial was marred by the “improper” influence of county ​clerk Becky Hill. The decision followed a February ⁠request by Murdaugh’s attorney for a new trial.

“Although we ​are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for ​this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper ​external influences on the jury and remand for a ​new trial,” the five justices wrote in their unanimous decision.

In court ‌filings, ⁠Murdaugh’s lawyers argued he deserved a new trial based on alleged jury tampering and prosecutorial errors during the investigation and trial.

Murdaugh is from an influential legal family in an ​area west of ​Charleston. His ⁠case drew nationwide interest given his political power and the nature of the violent crime ​involving his family members. He will remain ​in state ⁠prison, where he is serving a 27-year sentence for financial crimes.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office would ⁠seek to ​retry Murdaugh as soon as ​possible. “No one is above the law,” Wilson said in a statement.