web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 17, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

South Korean police confirm Kim Sae-Ron’s death by suicide

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

South Korean actor Kim Sae-Ron, who was found dead at her home on Sunday, had committed suicide, confirmed local police.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

For the unversed, South Korean drama and film actor Kim Sae-Ron, best known for her compelling performances in ‘A Brand New Life’, ‘The Man From Nowhere’ and Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’ among others, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong-gu district of Seoul on Sunday, at the age of 24.

Authorities neither found any suicide note nor any signs of foul play were detected in the initial investigation, reported South Korean media. “There were no signs of crime, including break-in, and we are investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We kindly ask for consideration of the deceased and the bereaved family and that you refrain from speculating about the specific circumstances and manner of death. We ask for your understanding that the police cannot confirm,” a police source had said.

However, a day after Kim’s shockingly mysterious death, a police official has been reported saying, “We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide.”

Born in the South Korean capital in 2000, Kim Sae-Ron started acting at the age of 9 and went on to become one of the youngest Cannes invitees, for her starring role in ‘A Brand New Life’.

In 2022, she was involved in a DUI case, when Kim crashed her car into a guardrail and a transformer while driving under the influence in the Gangnam district. Not only had she lost projects and struggled to get a new role, but the incident also sparked a public backlash and financial difficulties for the actor that followed. Later, she was also sentenced to a 20 million won fine.

Also Read: Indian rapper found dead at home; suicide suspected

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.