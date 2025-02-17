South Korean police confirm Kim Sae-Ron’s death by suicide

South Korean actor Kim Sae-Ron, who was found dead at her home on Sunday, had committed suicide, confirmed local police.

For the unversed, South Korean drama and film actor Kim Sae-Ron, best known for her compelling performances in ‘A Brand New Life’, ‘The Man From Nowhere’ and Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’ among others, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong-gu district of Seoul on Sunday, at the age of 24.

Authorities neither found any suicide note nor any signs of foul play were detected in the initial investigation, reported South Korean media. “There were no signs of crime, including break-in, and we are investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We kindly ask for consideration of the deceased and the bereaved family and that you refrain from speculating about the specific circumstances and manner of death. We ask for your understanding that the police cannot confirm,” a police source had said.

However, a day after Kim’s shockingly mysterious death, a police official has been reported saying, “We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide.”

Born in the South Korean capital in 2000, Kim Sae-Ron started acting at the age of 9 and went on to become one of the youngest Cannes invitees, for her starring role in ‘A Brand New Life’.

In 2022, she was involved in a DUI case, when Kim crashed her car into a guardrail and a transformer while driving under the influence in the Gangnam district. Not only had she lost projects and struggled to get a new role, but the incident also sparked a public backlash and financial difficulties for the actor that followed. Later, she was also sentenced to a 20 million won fine.

