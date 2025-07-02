‘South Park’ creators slam Skydance-Paramount merger after season 27 delay

The creators of the hit animated series ‘South Park’ have slammed the delay in the release date of the show’s season 27.

Comedy Central on Wednesday announced delaying season 27 of the show from Wednesday, July 9, to Wednesday, July 23.

Reports said that ‘South Park’ season 27 was delayed as the creators are involved in a streaming-rights battle with Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount Global.

The delay seemed to have irked Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who are co-creators of the long-running hit animated show.

“In response to the press release from Comedy Central about the change in premiere date for South Park Trey Parker & Matt Stone said — ‘This merger is a s–tshow and it’s f–king up South Park’” a post on South Park’s X account read.

However, Parker and Stone confirmed that they were working on new episodes and were hoping that fans would get to see them somehow.

It is to be noted here that Skydance and Paramount Global’s merger is set to close by July 6.

The new ‘South Park’ season marks the first proper run of episodes since the ‘Spring Break’ finale aired over two years ago, with specials having filled the gap since then.

On the streaming front, season 27 of the show will be available to watch on both Paramount+ and HBO Max.

A recent agreement between the two companies ensured the series would remain on both platforms, giving fans more ways to enjoy the new episodes.