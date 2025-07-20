Seven cops go missing in South Waziristan, confirms DPO

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Seven police personnel from Ladha and Sarwakai police stations in Upper South Waziristan have gone missing, ARY News reported quoting local authorities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Arshad Khan has confirmed the incident. Three officers, identified as Insaaf, Abid, and Ismail, went missing while on patrol within the jurisdiction of Ladha police station.

Additionally, four personnel, including Sub-Inspector Abdul Khaliq, along with constables Irfanullah, Habibullah, and Imran, disappeared from the Tangha Chagmalai area under Sarwakai police station’s jurisdiction.

A search operation is underway to locate the missing officers, but no further information has been received, DPO Arshad Khan stated.

Yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in the Zargari and Shnawoori areas of Hangu district.

According to police spokesperson, the operation resulted in the killing of nine terrorists in the area.

During the intense exchange of fire, District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Nabi Khan sustained injuries. The wounded officers were promptly transferred to a local hospital for treatment, according to police sources.

In a separate incident, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.