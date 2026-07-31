Axel Rudakubana, a British teenager serving life in prison for the murders of three young girls ​at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in ‌2024 has been charged with multiple assaults on prison staff, police said on Friday.

Axel Rudakubana, then 17, ​launched a frenzied knife attack in northern ​England’s Southport on July 29, 2024, killing ⁠Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, ​and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Rudakubana also wounded 10 ​others in the attack, which was followed by days of nationwide rioting. He was jailed for a minimum ​of 52 years after he admitted the ​killings shortly before trial last year.

Rudakubana, now 19, has been ‌charged ⁠with attempted grievous bodily harm relating to an incident in May 2025 and assault on an emergency worker two days earlier, the Metropolitan ​Police said.

He ​is also ⁠charged with possession of an offensive weapon in prison and assault on ​an emergency worker and will appear ​at ⁠London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 11.

Axel Rudakubana was recently moved from prison to the Broadmoor top ⁠security ​psychiatric hospital, which was described ​by the three girls’ families as an attempt “to manipulate the ​system”.