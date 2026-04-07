Southwest Airlines announces new policy

Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it will ​limit passengers to one ‌lithium portable charger on flights and ban them from ​being stowed in ​overhead bins to reduce risks ⁠of inflight battery ​fires.

The new policy on ​power banks is effective April 20 and Southwest also said ​portable chargers are no ​longer allowed to be re-charged ‌using ⁠in-seat power. Last month, the United Nations aviation agency said the use ​of power ​banks, ⁠or portable, rechargeable battery packs, would ​be limited to ​two ⁠per passenger as part of new rules for ⁠using ​the devices while ​in the air.