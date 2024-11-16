Southwest Airlines plane struck by bullet before departure

A Southwest Airlines plane preparing for departure at Dallas Love Field airport was struck by a bullet late on Friday and had to return to the gate, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

“Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was set to depart for Indianapolis when a bullet apparently struck the right side of the plane, just below the flight deck, as the crew was preparing for takeoff,” a Southwest spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“No injuries were reported. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service.”

Dallas Love Field Airport told Reuters that the security incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. local time and Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded.

Passengers were safely deplaned after the aircraft sustained damage, the airport said in a statement without identifying the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the Southwest plane was a Boeing 737-800 and sustained damage after the bullet struck “near the cockpit.”

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.