Shocking details emerge in death of suspect under Karachi police custody

KARACHI: Former Superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton has been declared responsible for the death of the accused in the Darakhshan police station of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The inquiry committee has submitted its report to the Additional IG of Karachi police revealing that the former SP Clifton, named Nayyar-ul-Haq, is responsible for the murder of the accused in the police custody.

“The accused, Mioz, was not murdered at the police station but somewhere else,” the report revealed, suggesting to investigate the former SP Clifton under section 302 [murder charges].

READ: ‘Criminal’ suffers fatal heart attack under Karachi police custody

The investigation committee, in its report, revealed that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Darakhshan police station, Ali Raza Laghari, was not directly involved in the murder of the accused. However, it was found that he did not inform the authorities, meanwhile a departmental inquiry should be conducted against him.

The report indicates that Nayyar-ul-Haq attempted to alter the postmortem report of the deceased and was involved in removing Moiz from the police station, transporting him in a black car, bearing the name plate SPG 566, to the mortuary.

“The accused, Moiz, passed away at 2 o’clock on April 15,” the report revealed.

The investigation committee revealed that former SP Clifton directly ordered all these raids, keeping senior police officers completely unaware of these raids and arrests.

The report further states that Moiz was interrogated at the Darakhshan police station without his arrest being documented in the case, and a fake entry of his arrest was made in the initial FIR.