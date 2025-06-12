Mel Brooks to returns as Yogurt in ‘Spaceballs’ sequel

Veteran Hollywood actor-filmmaker Mel Brooks is set to reprise his role of Yogurt in ‘Spaceballs 2,’ a sequel to the 1987 film.

Actor Josh Gad will lead the sequel, which has been scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

While Brook wrote, directed and starred in the 1987 classic, filmmaker Josh Greenbaum will direct ‘Spaceballs 2.’

Greenbaum will helm the upcoming film based on a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad.

Apart from Mel Brooks as Yogurt and Josh Gad in an unspecified role, the makers have not revealed details about other cast members.

Though plot details are still in secret, a provisional logline infused with Brooks-era humour describes ‘Spaceballs 2’ as, “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

An EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) winner and a towering figure in Hollywood comedy, Mel Brooks has left an indelible mark on the genre.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has directed, written, and performed in enduring classics such as ‘The Producers,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘History of the World: Part 1,’ and ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights.’

The original ‘Spaceballs’ featured a standout cast including Hollywood actors Bill Pullman as Lone Star, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as the villainous Dark Helmet, and Mel Brooks in dual roles as President Skroob and Yogurt.

The film was a sharp parody of sci-fi films such as ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Alien.’