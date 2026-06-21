Spain feels the heat, with Madrid World Cup fan zone cancelled

ATLANTA: The World Cup has brought plenty of concern over weather conditions during games ​in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but ‌while Spain will play Saudi Arabia in an air-conditioned stadium, a fan zone in Madrid has been cancelled due to ​the high temperatures forecast.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) turned ​Plaza de Colon in the capital city ⁠into a large meeting point for fans, called ​Plaza Seleccion, where supporters could watch Spain’s World Cup ​matches on large screens.

Huge crowds turned out to watch Spain’s disappointing scoreless draw with Cape Verde on Monday but Sunday’s event ​for the next Group H match will not ​go ahead, with temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees ‌Fahrenheit) ⁠expected.

“For reasons of safety and protection of public health, it has been decided to cancel all the activities planned in the Colon Fan Zone, including ​the broadcast ​of the ⁠match,” the RFEF said in a statement on Saturday.

“Fans are advised to watch ​the match from equipped, air-conditioned areas, ​avoid prolonged ⁠exposure to the heat, and follow all instructions from emergency and civil protection services.”

Spanish fans attending the ⁠game ​in Atlanta will have no ​such worries, with the stadium’s roof closed and air conditioning keeping ​temperatures down.