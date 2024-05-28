Spain recognises Palestinian state

Spain on Tuesday officially announced to recongnise Palestinian state.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said Spain has recognised a Palestinian state including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, unified under the Palestinian National Authority with East Jerusalem as its capital.
In his televised address, Sanchez said Spain would not recognise any changes to Palestinian borders after 1967 unless all the parties agree on them.
Sanchez said recognising a Palestinian state is “essential for reaching peace” in the Middle East.
Sanchez, who announced his country’s decision before parliament last week, has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for the recognition and for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Relations between the EU and Israel nosedived Monday, the eve of the diplomatic recognition by EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid insisting that sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued deadly attacks in Rafah.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Spain that its consulate in Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.
At the same time, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threw his weight to support the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor is seeking an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including leaders of the Hamas militant group.