Spanish FM calls on COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Spanish Foreign Minister (FM) Jose Manuel Albares Bueno called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting discussed the security situation of the region and issued of mutual interests. The current developing situation in Afghanistan and defence cooperation also came under discussion in the meeting between COAS and the Spanish FM.

Both sides reiterated the combined resolve for the provision of humanitarian aid and assistance to the Afghan people, the ISPR added.

According to the military’s media wing, the Spanish FM appreciated Pakistan’s role in successful evacuation operations from Afghanistan and efforts for regional stability.

Earlier in the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Spanish foreign minister had lauded Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of nationals and personnel of diplomatic missions and international organisations. The premier had assured Pakistan’s continued support in this regard.

Read more: ‘CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT’ WITH AFGHANISTAN IMPERATIVE FOR ENDURING PEACE, STABILITY: COAS

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan called for positive engagement of the international community to ensure the stabilisation of the security situation in Afghanistan.

The premier underlined the importance of a secure, stable and peaceful Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.