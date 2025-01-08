Speaker Ayaz Sadiq opens up on his role in PTI founder’s meetings

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday responded to criticism from PTI leaders, stating that his role is to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition, not to arrange Imran Khan meetings, ARY News reported.

Reacting to the criticism, Ayaz Sadiq clarified that arranging Imran Khan’s meeting with party leaders is not his mandate or responsibility.

The Speaker expressed disappointment over statements criticizing his office for not responding positively to requests for meetings. He assured that his doors are always open to everyone and he has never refused to meet with any member of the Assembly.

Sadiq also reiterated his commitment to upholding the supremacy of Parliament and facilitating dialogue between the government and opposition. He stated that if the government and opposition desire, he is willing to arrange an immediate meeting of the committees.

The response came at the time when news started circulating that the political talks were not moving in right direction with statements from the leaders of sides after the second round of talks. A delay in issuance of permission to the PTI leaders to visit Adiala jail to meet with their party leader for consultation further added to the impression.

Barrister Gohar Ali said the founder has urged for the need of another sitting. “The talks will not move ahead if the visit not being allowed”, he said.

“We are not engaged in talks for a deal, but for the sake of the nation and the country,” PTI leader said.

Barrister Gohar denied the media talk of Aleema Khan with regard to house arrest offer to the PTI’s founder.

Mohsin Naqvi or anyone else didn’t talk about the release of the party’s founder, he said. “We were also not talked with about shifting of the founder to some other place,” Gohar Ali Khan said.