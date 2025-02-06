Dumper crushes father, son to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic road accident due to free roaming of heavy traffic in Karachi, two members of a family were killed while a female was critically wounded after a speeding dumper hit their motorbike in Malir.

As per details, a tragic accident was reported near Malir Halt that claimed the lives of a father and son after a dumper ran over their motorcycle. The mother sustained injuries, rescue officials confirmed.

The deceased were identified as Saleem and his 13-year-old son, Afan, while the injured woman has been identified as Rubina.

According to police, the dumper driver fled the scene.

Relatives of the deceased arrived at the Chhipa morgue to collect the bodies. Speaking to ARY News, the grieving family shared that the victims were residents of Hijrat Colony and were returning from Khuda Ki Basti.

Saleem worked as a security guard in a private company and was the father of six children from two wives. His son, Afan, was a second-grade student.

Read more: Karachi police chief restricts dumper movement to prevent accidents

Expressing their sorrow, the family stated, “We are poor people and do not wish to pursue legal action.”

Last year, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho announced a ban on the movement of dumpers in the city from 6a.m to 11p.m in an effort to curb fatal accidents.

According to reports, Odho highlighted that over 900 accidents occurred in Karachi this year, with more than half proving fatal.

He said that every second accident in the city results in the loss of life, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement alongside their ongoing fight against criminals.