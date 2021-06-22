Speeding trailer crushes three students to death in Layyah

LAYYAH: In a horrific accident, three students were killed when a speeding trailer ran over them in Layyah district’s Chowk Azam on Tuesday morning.

Rescue sources relayed that the accident occurred near Dhori Adda when the three students were going to their school on a motorcycle. The driver of the trailer fled the scene, they said, adding the deceased included two brothers and their cousin.

On getting information, ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility.

In March, at least six school children were killed when a speeding passenger van ran them over in Sindh’s Khairpur. According to the police, the accident occurred near Kot Lalu town of the Khairpur district.

Three of the children died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Enraged family members of the deceased children and local residents staged a protest demonstration on Mehran National Highway, blocking it by setting fire to tyres.

They chanted slogans against the district administration and transporters.