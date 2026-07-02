KARACHI: A woman was killed and four members of her family, including her husband and three children, were injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Al Asif Square on the Super Highway in Karachi on Thursday, police said.

Police said the family was travelling for a picnic when the accident occurred.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Sana. Her husband said they were riding at a normal speed when a fast-moving truck hit their motorcycle from behind, causing them to fall under the vehicle’s tyres.

He said his wife was run over and died on the spot, adding that he was now facing difficulties in raising his children without her support.

Their son, Muhammad Rohan, said his mother appears in his dreams.

Police arrested the truck driver and registered a case, while the vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

Karachi has witnessed a rising number of fatal road accidents involving heavy vehicles in recent months.

Earlier, on July 1, two people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed in different road accidents reported in the city.

In North Karachi, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a dumper truck near Saleem Centre. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

In another incident near Bilal Chowrangi in Korangi, a 10-year-old boy identified as Siddiq Hussain was killed after being struck by a truck. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, traffic data highlights a worsening road safety situation in Karachi.

According to official figures, 295 people were killed in road accidents across the city between January 1 and April 15, 2026, while 3,205 others were injured.

The data shows that among the deceased were 217 men, 39 women, 30 children and nine girls. Heavy vehicles were involved in 100 fatal accidents during the same period, with trailers accounting for the highest number of incidents (46 cases).