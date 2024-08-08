Speeding truck runs over bike, kills two in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, an over speeding truck ran over a motorcycle and a car near Defense area of Karachi, resulting in the death of two individual, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police officials confirmed the death of two individuals and three others injured in the tragic accident.

The police spokesperson further added that the bike, a car and ambulance was also seriously damaged due to the collision of the over speeding truck.

The spokesperson further added that the truck driver managed to escape the scene, stating that the police party is initiated a search operation in the area to arrest the driver.

Earlier to this, a coaster carrying picnickers upturned near Mauripur truck stand leaving seven persons dead.

“A coaster van was carrying people for picnic to Hawkes Bay, when it overturned near the new truck stand of Mauripur,” rescue sources said.

“Seven persons in the van including three children and three women died in the accident, while scores of others injured,” said rescue workers.

Three children died in mishap on the spot, while four others succumbed to their injuries while on the way to the hospital.

The rescue officials, police and local people gathered at the spot of the accident and dead bodies and injured trapped in the vehicle were removed from the van and transferred to the civil hospital.

Police said that the ill-fated coaster collided with a trailer suddenly emerged from a street. “Trailer driver has fled from the scene, while the trailer has been taken in custody,” police officials said.