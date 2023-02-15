‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland in the works: Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said they are working on ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Hollywood actor Tom Holland returning to play Peter Parker.

Kevin Feige, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, announced a fourth Spider-Man movie is in the works. .

“All I will say is that we have the story,” he said. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Tom Holland marked his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in “Captain America: Civil War‘. He worked in three ‘Spider-Man’ standalone Spider-Man movies ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘.

Moreover, his version of Spider-Man also appeared in ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. It remains to be seen if he reprises his role because the actor had announced he is taking a break from acting.

Earlier, Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland will be made after the release of ‘No Way Home‘.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel–[this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she was quoted saying in the report. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”

She added: “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

