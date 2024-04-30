‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ concert tour announced

The ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ music is coming alive with a U.S. concert tour, confirmed film’s composer Daniel Pemberton.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by a Hollywood publication, a 50-plus date ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ concert tour, featuring a live-to-picture performance of composer Daniel Pemberton’s groundbreaking orchestral and electronic score, is set to kickstart in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 1, this year.

According to the details, a scratch DJ on turntables and a designated whistler will be present to add the two most unique ingredients to the score, whereas, Pemberton will be present on guitar and other instruments in selected shows.

The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer, who channelled the rave and club scenes of 90s London to create the ‘Spider-Verse’ saga, and was initially reluctant if the multidimensional scores could be re-created for live-to-picture performances, expressed his excitement to bring it for the live audience to experience. “I always thought it’d be impossible to do live because they jump between so many different ideas and genres,” he said. “But a long time ago, I did a couple of cues at a one-off film music festival, and I was really surprised at how effective it worked. So that got my brain thinking about trying to do the whole film live, and we did a couple of tests that went down phenomenally.”

“One of the things that I love about these movies is that I’m given creative freedom that often doesn’t seem to exist so much in live-action,” Pemberton says. “And because the Spider-Verse films look like nothing else people had seen before, it allowed me to try and make something that didn’t sound like anything people had heard before. The difficulty with live-action is that a lot of live-action looks like live-action you’ve seen before, and so there’s a pressure to make music that sounds like stuff you’ve heard before,” Pemberton added.

More information about the concert tour will be made available on the official website later this week.

Tom Holland major reveals update about Spider-Man 4