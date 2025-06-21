Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ gets an exciting addition to cast

In an exciting new addition to the film’s ensemble cast, Emmy-winning actor Jon Bernthal will be joining Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

As reported by foreign media, actor Jon Bernthal, aka Frank Castle / The Punisher of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, will star in the upcoming fourth film of Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ series, officially titled ‘Brand New Day’.

Bernthal, who starred as a stone-cold vigilante in a number of MCU features, and even headlined his own spin-off series ‘The Punisher’, will join Holland and co for the summer shoot of Marvel and Sony’s movie in England, under the helm of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Speaking about the rest of the cast, Holland and Bernthal will be joined by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who return to reprise their characters of MJ and Peter Parker’s friend Ned from the previous films.

Meanwhile, ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink is a fresh new addition to the cast.

Set after the events in ‘No Way Home’, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is booked for a July 31, 2026, release.

