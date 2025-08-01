WATCH: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ teases Tom Holland‘s new suit

Sony Pictures dropped a fresh ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ teaser on Friday, giving fans a brief look at a new suit for Tom Holland.

The nine-second video, shared in an X post, provided a close look at the actor’s Spider-Man suit.

“Something brand new is coming,” the caption of the post read.

As soon as the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ teaser was released, fans suggested that the suit looked more like the suit Tom Holland was seen wearing in a quick shot towards the end of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

The titular character was seen swinging through New York in the classic, bright red-and-blue costume from the comics.

The suit in the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ teaser also features a faint, black spider webbing design.

Tom Holland, in an earlier interview, had said that the upcoming film will be a “breath of fresh air,” offering fans a return to the roots of the character.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the next title in the franchise will arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.

The upcoming film will see Tom Holland reprise his titular role alongside Zendaya as Peter Parker’s girlfriend, M.J. Jones-Watson, and Jacob Batalon as his best friend, Ned Leeds.

New additions to the cast include Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Liza Colón-Zayas and Sadie Sink in unspecified roles.

Fans have long been speculating that Sadie Sink will star as the red-haired ‘X-Men’ character Jean Grey, a powerful telepath.

It is worth noting here that the previous entry in the franchise, ‘No Way Home,’ was a hit, earning nearly $2 billion at the global box office.