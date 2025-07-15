Tom Holland teases real-world action in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland has shared new details about his return in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing that the next chapter in the Marvel franchise will feel like a complete reset both in story and filmmaking style.

The new film, set for release on 31 July 2026, marks the fourth solo outing for Holland’s version of Peter Parker.

According to Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a “breath of fresh air,” offering fans a return to the roots of the character, much like the feel of his first film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2017.

In the story, Peter Parker finds himself completely forgotten by his loved ones following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This sets the stage for a more personal journey, as the hero starts life anew while continuing to fight crime under the mask of Spider-Man.

Tom Holland also revealed that the new film will make use of real-world locations, unlike the last film, which was mostly shot on indoor stages due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The production will begin in Glasgow, with major scenes planned to be filmed in the city’s streets. This shift to practical locations is expected to bring a more grounded and classic feel to the film.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will once again be produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Zendaya is set to return, and new cast members include Sadie Sink from Stranger Things and Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear, though their roles remain under wraps.

Tom Holland, who has played Spider-Man since 2016, is excited about this next chapter and believes the fans will love the direction.

He said returning to the character feels like reconnecting with an old friend and that the filming experience will be more freeing and authentic.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows the massive success of No Way Home, which earned nearly $2 billion at the global box office.

With a fresh take, practical filming, and a strong cast, the next Spider-Man film is already shaping up to be a major cinematic event.