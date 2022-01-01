Spider-Man: Death of pivotal character leaves fans emotional

Social media users were left emotional on the death of an important character in the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home film.

SPOILER ALERT

The character of May Parker also known as Aunt May, portrayed by the Academy Award-winning actor Marisa Tomei, sacrificed her life so that her nephew Peter Parker – aka Spider-Man – could complete his mission.

She suffered fatal injuries and died in his arms after saying the signature quote “With great power comes great responsibility”.

Read More: Best Movies of The Year 2021

It got even more emotional when Spider-Man was asking her to wake up after she passed away.

Here are some of the tweets by social media users about depressing moments.

Aunt May’s death in No Way Home is genuinely one of the most emotional deaths in any CBM, Hell, I’d say any movie. Which is surprising considering May was absent from Far From Home for most of it. She was done really well in HC & NWH, On top of the execution & acting 🤌 https://t.co/1weKUhAxS0 — Bishop 🏹 Belova 🕷 (@SuperSpider2001) December 24, 2021

Marisa Tomei first portrayed the character in Marvel Studios’ film Captain America: Civil War.

She was also seen in several projects namely Spider-Man: Homecoming along with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!