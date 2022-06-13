Spider-Man: No Way Home getting an extended cut, release date announced

Sony Pictures announced that the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in theatres on September 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s extended cut is said to be “the more fun stuff version” of the superhero flick.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/CNM7a53MTE — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) June 11, 2022

The film shows Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, taking Doctor Strange’s, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, help to make people forget about Spiderman’s existence. However, the spell backfires and many heroes and villains from previous universes enter the current.

The film met with universal acclaim mostly for the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man 1 and Spider-Man 2.

Moreover, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Thomas Haden Church returned to play antagonists The Green Goblin, Dr Otto Octavious, Lizard and Sandman.

The rest of the cast includes Zendaya as Peter Parker’s love interest Michelle Jones-Watson and Marisa Tomei as May Parker, the Spider-Man’s aunt.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, was released on December 17 last year. Set at a budget of $200 million, it went on to earn at least $1.901billion.

