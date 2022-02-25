‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ beats ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

The superhero smasher, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has claimed yet another record on its name, toppled ‘Avengers: Endgame’ from the top position.

The famous teen web-slinger which debuted in December last year, recently dethroned ‘Avatar’ to become the third most successful flick on U.S. box office, and seems like the juggernaut is not planning to slow down anytime soon.

To go by the recent updates, Tom Holland starrer has now managed to shatter records of Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for pre-order digital sales. Reportedly, the Marvel flick has become the top-selling digital pre-ordered title of all time on an American digital video store, Vudu.

The record which was previously held by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has been claimed by the superhero film within two months of release. Speaking of the development, the managing editor of the video-on-demand service said: “Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, and a historic event for film fans, which makes it the perfect movie to add to your home collection.”

The teen web-slinger is currently standing at the third position with its domestic box office collection, with ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in first and second position respectively.

Besides, the superhero adventure crossed the $1.8 billion mark for its global collection.

The Marvel-Sony collaboration movie had a well-planned and timely release for the holiday season. Along with the lead Tom Holland, Jon watts direction also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe in pivotal roles.

