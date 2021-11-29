Spider-Man getting a new trilogy starring Tom Holland

Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland will be made after the release of No Way Home in December.

Amy Pascal made the announcement while speaking with a news outlet.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel–[this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she was quoted saying in the report. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”

She added: “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark the end of the trilogy that began with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017 followed by Far From Home in 2019.

The project, directed by Jon Watts, is slated for release on December 17, just days before Christmas.

It will be the fourth movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 following the release of Black Widow along with Shang Chi and The Legends of The Ten Rings and Eternals.

The details of the upcoming trilogy are yet to be announced.

It is pertinent to notice that the Spider-Man character will be arriving in the Marvel’s Avengers game but will not have any storylines.

