FIFA’s die-hard fans like Spike Lee and Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods to courtside couples like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, below are some of the best NBA finals fashion moments from courtside stars.

Spike Lee might not be a player, but he is certainly the king of the court. The Knicks’ No. 1 fan never disappoints when it comes to supporting his home team and his festive orange-and-blue fashions.

The famed director, who even sported a pinstriped orange-and-blue suit to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, no doubt has the best Knicks-themed closet in the five boroughs. And while the Brooklyn native has worn a variety of statement-making looks throughout this year’s series, Lee pulled up to Game 3 in his most iconic jersey.

The Oscar-winning director sat courtside in a Knicks jersey signed by his Pope Leo XIV, who blessed the garment with his holy signature upon Lee’s visit to the Vatican last fall. Per his usual flamboyant Knicks style, the “Do the Right Thing” director rocked his holy jersey with his signature orange-and-blue glasses, layered necklaces, and a New York bucket hat.

Native New Yorker Timothée Chalamet is another familiar face spotted courtside alongside stars like Lee and Ben Stiller. The Oscar-nominated actor, who is known for both his Knicks fandom and fashions, was easy to spot at Game 3 in his orange-and-white Chrome Hearts tracksuit featuring a classic zip-up jacket and matching drawstring joggers.

The courtside look was reminiscent of another one of the star’s iconic orange outfits: a custom Chrome Hearts leather suit that he wore to the December premiere of “Marty Supreme,” matching his girlfriend Kylie Jenner in a red carpet twinning moment and while fans are now used to seeing Chalamet in orange get-ups as he cheers on his home team, the internet had some fun comparing his tracksuit ensemble to “Despicable Me” villain Vector Perkins, who wears a similar jumpsuit look in the animated film.

No one has done NBA WAG quite like Jordyn Woods this season. The influencer-turned-designer made the basketball court into her own personal runway throughout the Knicks season and current series games. In support of her fiancé, Karl Anthony Towns, Woods has sported everything from custom Knicks apparel with Town’s name and number (32) to designs from her own label, Woods by Jordyn, most notably her “lucky bag.”

Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner steal show at Knicks Game 4 “I created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs. I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then, we’ve kept winning, so now it’s officially become the lucky bag,” she told Vogue in an interview after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. “It’s gotten to the point where if people don’t see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine. So let’s just say the bag isn’t leaving my side anytime soon.”

The bag has become a true staple of Woods’ game look, and when she was unable to wear the bag to Game 3 of the NBA finals (due to heightened security measures surrounding President Trump’s attendance), the Knicks fell to the Spurs for the first time in the series. Following the loss, Knicks fans online agree that Woods’ bag is needed for Game 4.

But for Game 3 of the series, the duo decided to step up their game day ensembles by coordinating in matching Knicks jerseys, styled casually over white T-shirts. During Game 3, Morgan and Fey, who sported their own custom jerseys with their names on the back, posted for funny court-side photos and even took a spin in the commentator booth with reporters.

Cardi B went from courtside to center court at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, serving as the night’s halftime performer. Making the court her runway, the “Bodega Baddie” singer began her performance seated in one of the coveted court-side chairs, surrounded by Knicks dancers.

The star then strutted from the chair to the court’s center stage, where she made a worthy NBA Finals statement in a crocodile-textured, grey halter bustier styled with matching second-skin leggings and extra-long hair extensions that flowed down her back. While the rapper, who attended the game with her son, Wave, wasn’t in Knicks blue and orange, the singer has proved to be a true Knicks fan as a native New Yorker. Following her performance, the star shared a long list of good things that would happen to the city if the Knicks won the championship.

“Rats will disappear, trees will start growing, pot holes will be filled … the Statue of Liberty will finally walk … crime will be solved,” she told Entertainment Tonight following her performance. “It’s going to mean everything.”

The New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of one of the greatest NBA final match-ups of all time. But the historic battle for the national title isn’t the only show fans have been watching.

For many of these basketball-loving celebrities, being courtside at an NBA game is like being front row at the latest fashion show. Stars are there to see and be seen, and the outfit can’t disappoint. Both the playoffs and the finals have given fans glimpses of stars in their best sports-chic attire, especially at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities have scored courtside seats, but not everyone brings the courtside fashion. But there is a select group of game-goers who do.