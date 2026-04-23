A lawyer for Spirit Airlines confirmed Thursday the bankrupt carrier ​is in advanced discussions with the federal government on ‌the terms of a significant financing package to help the airline restructure.

Marshall Huebner, an outside lawyer for Spirit, said at a bankruptcy court hearing in ​New York that the details of the proposed financing package offered by ​the Trump administration have been shared with its primary ⁠creditor groups.

“The financing offered to us by the federal government would ​do far more than make this reorganization possible. It would create ​an appropriately capitalized, fierce competitor in the airline space,” Huebner said, emphasizing talks are continuing. “I think it’s far too early for anybody to know where ​this is going.”

Reuters and other outlets reported Wednesday the Trump administration ​was nearing a deal to rescue low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines offering about $500 million ‌in ⁠government-backed financing to help it exit bankruptcy.

The package would likely be a loan to keep Spirit running during bankruptcy, which would later become a longer-term loan when the airline exits bankruptcy, with warrants ​giving the US ​government a ⁠potential stake of up to 90%, the sources said.

Huebner declined to disclose the terms of the deal ​under discussions, which underscore one of the unintended ​consequences of ⁠the US-Israeli on Iran: a surge in jet fuel prices that has roughly doubled costs, squeezing margins and pushing weaker airlines closer to the ⁠brink.

US ​President Donald Trump told CNBC on Tuesday ​that he would prefer to see Spirit acquired, but said government involvement was possible, signaling ​a willingness to intervene.