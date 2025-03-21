Split Fiction set for film adaptation as Hollywood bidding war heats up

The popular co-op video game Split Fiction is heading to Hollywood, with major studios competing for the rights to adapt it into a film.

Developed by Hazelight Studios, the video game has been a huge success, selling over two million copies and receiving strong praise from critics.

According to reports, media company Story Kitchen is leading the effort to bring Split Fiction to the big screen. The same company is also behind the adaptation of It Takes Two, another hit game from Hazelight Studios.

While there is no confirmed release date yet, many Hollywood studios are interested in securing the film rights for Split Fiction.

The game follows a unique story about two authors trapped inside the worlds they created, making it an exciting concept for a film.

With the success of It Takes Two, there is strong interest in making Split Fiction another hit adaptation. Hazelight Studios has also announced that they are working on a new game, though no details have been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, the It Takes Two film, which was set to be developed by Amazon, seems to have stalled. Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares recently stated that there has been little progress on the project since 2022.

Despite this, hopes remain high for Split Fiction to have a smoother journey to the big screen.

Read More: Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Complete guide to ‘Twisted Tree’ locations & rewards

The Split Fiction film adaptation is expected to have strong backing, with dj2 Entertainment and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions producing it.

Writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, known for their work on the Sonic the Hedgehog films, are set to write the screenplay. However, no director or cast has been announced yet.

For now, fans can enjoy Split Fiction on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, while waiting for more updates on its Hollywood adaptation.