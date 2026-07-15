Islamabad: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Tuesday suspended the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) orders regarding the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), including directions for rechecking the examination papers of unsuccessful candidates.

The FCC also suspended the SHC’s order that had halted interviews of successful candidates who cleared the SPSC examinations.

The court issued notices to all parties on an appeal filed by the SPSC against the high court’s orders.

The Sindh High Court had earlier stopped the recruitment process under the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2024) and directed the production of confidential examination records, including answer scripts, before the court.

The SPSC had challenged the SHC orders dated May 14, 2026, and June 22, 2026, arguing that the high court granted relief to unsuccessful candidates at the initial hearing and ordered the sealing, collection and submission of confidential examination records.

The commission maintained that the CCE-2024 was conducted transparently and in accordance with the rules and regulations for appointments to various provincial civil service posts.

According to the SPSC petition, the advertisement for CCE-2024 was issued on December 2, 2024, after which 26,742 candidates applied. Following scrutiny, a screening test was conducted on October 11, 2025, with 11,179 candidates qualifying for the written examination.

The written examination was held from December 22 to December 29, 2025. Of the 4,340 candidates who appeared, only 70 candidates qualified after evaluation of their answer scripts, and the results were announced on May 6, 2026.

After the results were declared, seven unsuccessful candidates filed constitutional petitions before the SHC, alleging irregularities and a lack of transparency in the examination process.

The SPSC argued before the FCC that the allegations were based on assumptions and that there was no evidence of fraud, malpractice, tampering or violation of examination rules.

The commission further contended that the SHC’s Constitutional Bench granted relief during the first hearing without issuing notices to the Sindh government or the SPSC.

During the hearing, the SPSC’s counsel argued that the SHC had provided final relief through an interim order, which was beyond the scope of the petitions.

The candidates’ counsel, however, claimed that the SPSC had become a centre of corruption and favouritism, adding that the high court had previously issued orders regarding reforms in the commission.

The FCC has adjourned further proceedings until after the summer vacations.