SPSC to be made functional under new law

KARACHI: The Sindh government has prepared new law to make Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) functional, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the new law of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) will be presented in the Sindh Assembly and after the approval from the house, the new law will come into force.

The government sources said that the new law of the commission was enacted in the light of the orders of the judiciary.

Sources said that for the first time women and minorities are being given representation in the SPSC, while the chairman of the commission will be appointed by the governor on the advice of CM Sindh.

Read more: SC nullifies SHC’s verdict against SPSC

In addition, the term of the SPSC chairman and members will be four years and the new law of the Commission will be called SPSC Act 2022.

Half of the commission’s members will be bureaucrats and the rest from the private sector. The new law will protect the old commission’s decisions.

In addition, the chairman and members of the commission will have to take an oath and the chief secretary may summon those who were involved in wrongdoings.

Comments