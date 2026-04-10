Spurs' Mohammed Kudus could miss World Cup after injury setback

Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury, the struggling ​Premier League club said on Thursday, dealing a blow ‌to the Ghana international.

Kudus, 25, was injured in a clash against Sunderland in January, when Thomas Frank was coaching Tottenham, and was expected to ​return in March. He did not participate in any ​matches under Frank’s successor, Igor Tudor, who left ⁠the club last month.

Ghanaian media reports said that Kudus, who ​has scored 13 times in 46 international appearances, will be ​sidelined for another three months, meaning he may not feature at the World Cup in June-July.

“We can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a ​setback in his return from injury,” Tottenham, now coached ​by Roberto De Zerbi, said in a statement.

“He had returned to team ‌training ⁠during the past week, however will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery,” the club added.

Kudus, who joined from West Ham United in the close season, has made 19 Premier ​League appearances ​for Spurs this ⁠season, scoring twice and providing five assists.

Tottenham, who travel to Sunderland on Sunday for De ​Zerbi’s debut, are in the 17th place in ​the ⁠standings, one point above the relegation zone.

Ghana, who sacked their coach Otto Addo 72 days before the World Cup, will play in ⁠Group ​L alongside Panama, England and Croatia ​at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which starts on ​June 11.