Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2% efficacy reported in September.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021.
Related: WHO set to restart Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine analysis
“New data complements previous data on high efficacy and safety of Sputnik V during vaccination campaign in Belarus between January and July 2021 showing the Russian vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against coronavirus based on data from more than 860,000 people,” according to the statement.
In April 2021 the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26) was also registered in Belarus.
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!