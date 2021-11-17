Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2% efficacy reported in September.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021.

“New data complements previous data on high efficacy and safety of Sputnik V during vaccination campaign in Belarus between January and July 2021 showing the Russian vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against coronavirus based on data from more than 860,000 people,” according to the statement.

Belarus was the first foreign country to register Sputnik V and use it for vaccination of the population. RDIF and partners have facilitated the technology transfer to localize the production of Sputnik V by Belarus’s Belmedpreparaty company, which is successfully manufacturing Sputnik V. In April 2021 the vaccine produced in Belarus was authorized by the Ministry of Health.

In April 2021 the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26) was also registered in Belarus.

